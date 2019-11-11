|
|
David Borrelli
DAVID BORRELLI, age 91, of Newark, DE, formerly of Avondale, PA, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at his residence. He was the husband of Yolanda Zaraco Borrelli, who passed away in 2010, and with whom he shared 59 years of marriage.
Born in Langhorne, PA, he was the son of the late Cesidio Borrelli and the late Josephine Borrelli.
He was a technician for the Delmarva Power & Light Co., for 41 years, retiring in 1989.
He also owned Borrelli's Restaurant & Bar in Wilmington, DE, along with his brothers, Paul and Thomas and then the Barnwood Restaurant in Kennett Square, PA.
Dave was a member of Assumption BVM in West Grove, PA, the Optimist club, and was a past member and past Chairman of the Avondale Boro Council in Avondale, PA., He served his country for 7 years in the National Guards.
He enjoyed horse racing at Delaware Park, fishing, playing cards, going to the Casinos, traveling, dancing at the Hunter's Den and being with his family and friends.
Dave is survived by one son, Michael Borrelli and his wife Joni of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; four daughters, Carol Anne Crossan and her husband Michael of Flower Mound, TX, Angela Marie Losito and her husband John of Avondale, PA; Teresa Masha and her husband Richard of Landenberg, PA and Dolores Borrelli of Newark, DE; one brother, Joseph Borrelli of Cedars, PA; twelve grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by three brothers, John Borrelli, Paul Borrelli and Thomas Borrelli.
A Special thanks to the staff at Manor Care, Pike Creek, for their dedication, concern and care that he received during his many stays there.
You are invited to visit with his family and friends from 10:00 to 11:45 on Friday morning, November 15, 2019, at Assumption BVM Church, 300 State Road, West Grove, PA. A Prayer service will follow at 12:00. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, 322 East Baltimore Pike, West Grove, PA.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to the Avon Grove Lions Club, 600 Baker Station Road, West Grove, PA 19390 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
To view his online tribute and to share a memory with his family, please visit www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com
Arrangement by the Cleveland Funeral Home, Avondale, PA
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019