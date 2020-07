Or Copy this URL to Share

David Brittingham



Wilmington - Age 67, son of the late Claudia C. Johnson, was born on July 9, 1953 and departed this life on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in his home. The Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Congo Funeral Home, 201 N. Gray Ave, Wilm., DE 19805; viewing 9-10:45 am. Burial is private.









