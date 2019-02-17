Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Delaware City - David Bruce "Champine" Veasey, Sr., age 75, of Delaware City, DE, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019.

Born in Wilmington, DE on March 5, 1943, he was a son of the late Herbert Lee and Edna Mae (Truman) Veasey. David graduated from Gunning Bedford High School and went to work for Chrysler Corp in Newark as an electrician, retiring in 2002.

A love of the outdoors, David enjoyed maintaining a vegetable garden, especially tomato plants, fishing and crabbing. As a member of the Delaware City Recreation Club, he was a three-time champion horseshoe player. Over time David collected numerous pocket knives. During his grade school days he enjoyed playing the violin. David will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and dear friend to many.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Theresa A. (Carroll) Veasey; son, David B. Veasey, Jr. (Brenda L.); sister, Rosemary Fruytier (Ray); brother, Herbie Veasey (Pat); granddaughter, Marygrace Veasey; and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 12 noon on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Delaware City Cemetery, Clinton Street, Delaware City, DE.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in David's memory to Seasons Hospice, of Delaware, 220 Continental Drive, Ste. 101, Newark, DE 19713.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
