David C. Gerhardt
Wilmington, DE - David C. Gerhardt, age 67, of Wilmington, DE passed away surrounded by his family on May 29, 2019 at Christiana Hospital.
Born in Wilmington, Dave was the son of the late Dorothy (Molitor) and Charles Gerhardt. He spent his career working in the automobile industry. Dave was an avid fisherman and after retirement moved to the Delaware beach where he spent most of his time enjoying fishing. Most importantly he devoted his time and love to his family. In addition to his parents, Dave was predeceased in April of 2019 by his wife, Dyanne Gerhardt.
Dave is survived by his son, David C. Gerhardt of Wilmington, DE; his stepson, Sean Stawicki (Leah) of Newark, DE; his daughter Elizabeth Gerhardt and his grandchildren, Kirsten Gerhardt and Blakely and Brexton Stawicki.
Dave will be truly missed and will be in the family's thoughts forever.
Funeral services will be held privately. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on June 4, 2019