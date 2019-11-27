|
|
David C. Siple
Wilmington and Lewes - David C. Siple, age 57, of Wilmington and Lewes, DE passed away suddenly at his home on November 23, 2019. Born in Wilmington, he was the son of the late Wallace R. and Helen D. (Ogonowski) Siple. David attended St. Matthew's Catholic School, where he was an altar boy, and attended St. Mark's High School. He went on to own and operate the towing company, CPG Inc. with his two brothers.
David is survived by his wife of 31 years, Molly (Reardon) Siple, his son, Ben Tusi and his fiancé, Jennifer Eichholz, his sisters Peggy Siple, Patty Siple, and Karen Jacquot (Pete), brothers Michael and Robby Siple (Marie), numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A visitation will be held from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M., with funeral services beginning at 12 P.M. on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KN 66675-8517 or Woody's Place Senior German Shepherd Sanctuary, Inc. online at www.wpsgss.org/donate, or via mail to WPSGSS, Inc. at 183 Hemlock Grove Road, Greentown, Pa 18426. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, 2019