David C. Williams



Wilmington - David C. Williams, age 68, of Wilmington, DE passed away on March 6, 2019 at Heartland Hospice House. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, he was the son of the late Sara (Deitrich) and Charles Williams. David worked as the manager of computer services in the Department of Finance for the State of Delaware for over 31 years. David was an avid Science Fiction Fan who loved Star Wars. In addition, he loved to travel, read, explore new technology and enjoyed watching the Philadelphia sports teams.



David is survived by his wife of 45 years, Donna (Grillo) Williams of Wilmington, DE; his son, Dennis Williams and his wife Katryna of Orlando, FL; his daughter, Dawn Williams and her fiancé Dennis Kelsey of Wilmington, DE; and his granddaughters, Kayla and Alyssa Kelsey of Wilmington, DE.



A visitation will be held from 12 P.M. to 2 P.M. on Monday March 11, 2019 with funeral services beginning at 2 P.M. at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 5455 N. High Street Columbus, OH 43214. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com Published in The News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary