Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
David Clark Stecher


1957 - 2019
David Clark Stecher Obituary
David Clark Stecher

New Castle - David Clark Stecher, age 61, of New Castle, DE, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 23, 2019. David was a tender, loving spirited person who enjoyed playing his guitar, riding his motorcycle, and cheering for the Phillies and Eagles.

David is survived by his brother, William Stecher, Jr. (Barbe); sisters, Sharon Warren (Tom) and Diane LaManna (Jim); and 11 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Goldie Stecher; and brother, Barry Stecher.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 11 AM - 12 Noon at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of David's life at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on July 28, 2019
