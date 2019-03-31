|
David D. Marchione
Georgetown - David D. Marchione, 56, of Georgetown passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Dave was born in Philadelphia, Pa to the late Frank Marchione and Nora (DeMatteo) Battistini.
Dave attended Holy Family Church in Newark and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Dave enjoyed horse racing, fishing, chess, rollercoasters, boating and cheering Philly sports teams but most of all Dave cherished the time spent with his family. Dave was a beloved and devoted husband, father and Poppi and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Dave will be dearly missed by his wife, Lisa (Pulcinella) Marchione, daughter Giovanna Ortiz (Ricky), sons David N. and Matthew Marchione, his grandchildren, Arianna Marchione and Adrian Ortiz.
A mass will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 901 N. Dupont St., Wilmington, DE 19805. Internment will be held privately. Please consider making donations, in Dave's name, to: National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 South 17th St., Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton, DE.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 31, 2019