David E. Lamb
Kennett Square - David E. Lamb, age 86 formerly of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania and Newark, Delaware died on March 7, 2019.
David was born in Skellytown, Texas and graduated from Pampa High School in Pampa, Texas. Upon graduation from high school David received a scholarship to Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. David left home with his suitcase and travelled by train from Texas to Yale. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Yale University and went on to earn his Ph. D. Degree in Chemical Engineering from Princeton University in Princeton, New Jersey.
David began his 36 year career at the University of Delaware as an Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering. He became an expert in Computer Science at the dawn of the computer era and was appointed Director of the Computing Center of the University of Delaware. He was the founder and Chairman of the Department of Computer and Information Sciences at the University of Delaware for several years. He supervised graduate research projects and presented papers around the world. David continued to teach as a Computer Science Professor until his retirement. In addition to his work at the University, David was in great demand as a computer consultant for government contractors and corporations. He acted as a consultant for Aberdeen Proving Ground, Sun Oil, Bethlehem Steel and many others.
David had a great appreciation of the arts, particularly classical music, dance and opera. He attended performances of many world class musicians, singers and dancers. He enjoyed visiting art museums locally and all over the world to view paintings, prints, sculptures and rare books. David's other interests included researching and studying stars, planets and galaxies, driving his various cars and working on his John Deere tractor.
Dr. Lamb is survived by his wife Suzanne Stewart Lamb of Wilmington, Delaware, his five daughters: Leah Pugh (James) of West Grove, Pennsylvania, Marjorie Ruggles (Lyle) of Landenberg, Pennsylvania, Caroline Pugh (Peter) of Melrose, New York, Kathryn Kelly (Andrew) of Landenberg, Pennsylvania and Andrea Marcozzi (Michael) of Las Vegas, Nevada, and his eight grandchildren, Alexandra Quig, Emily Quig, Victoria Quig, Alexander Burns, Robert Burns, Jessica Burns, Dante Marcozzi and Alexander Marcozzi. He was preceded in death by his brother James Lamb and his parents Ernest Melvin Lamb and Leah Miriam Caldwell Lamb.
David's family would like to express their deepest thanks to the staff at Newark Manor Nursing Home for the competent, attentive and compassionate care they provided to David and his family.
The family is planning a celebration of life at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.ChandlerFuneralHome.com.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 13, 2019