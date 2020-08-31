David Earl Giffing
Royersford - David Earl Giffing, 63 of Royersford, PA died Monday August 24, 2020.
Born October 31, 1956 in Wilmington, DE he was the son of William D. Giffing and the late Emma Jane Phillips Giffing.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his sons, Todd Giffing, Matthew Giffing; brother, Stephen Giffing, and stepbrother, Michael Giffing.
Services and interment will be private at Green Mount Cemetery.
Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com
.