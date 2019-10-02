Services
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
501 Duncan Road,
Wilmington, DE
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
501 Duncan Road,
Wilmington, DE
David F. Melvin Obituary
David F. Melvin

Wilmington - David F. Melvin, 62, of Wilmington died Monday, September 30, 2019.

Born in Chester, he was the son of the late Charles R. and Dorothy Holt Melvin Sr. and the husband of Barbara Taylor Melvin with whom he would have celebrated 37 years of marriage in November.

He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Wilmington.

David was a 1974 graduate of St. James High School, Chester and earned his associate's degree in Journalism from Pennsylvania State University.

He was employed by and retired from Christiana Care Health Systems as a Public Safety Constable.

David was a diehard sports fan, who loved all Philadelphia teams and his alma mater, Penn State.

He volunteered with Special Olympics.

He attended all of his daughters' sporting events at River Road Pool and Mount Pleasant. He was their biggest fan. He also enjoyed watching his grandson, Julius play sports.

In addition to his wife, Barbara, David is survived by his three daughters, Jennifer Bowen and her husband, John of Wilmington, Stephanie Chandler and her husband, Scott of Wilmington, and Gretchen Paulson and her husband, Ben of Jacksonville, FL. David was extremely proud of his three grandchildren, Julius Burrows, Syrus Chandler, and Charlotte Paulson, and was excited to welcome two more grandchildren this winter. He is also survived by his brother, Charles R. Melvin, Jr. and his wife, Mary of Coatesville and numerous nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog, Lucy.

David's memorial service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 12 pm at St. Mark's Lutheran Church 501 Duncan Road, Wilmington. Visitation will be held from 10 am to 12 pm.

David's family and friends are encouraged to wear their Philadelphia Sports Wear to his service.

Memorials in David's honor may be made to 1500 Walnut St #301, Philadelphia, PA 19102 or to Gift of Life Donor Program 401 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123.

Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville (610) 384-0318. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019
