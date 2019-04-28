|
David F. "Davy" Williamson
Cape Coral, FL - David F. "Davy" Williamson, age 50, of Cape Coral, FL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, DE on September 21, 1968, he was the son of Dave and Evy Williamson. Davy graduated from Delcastle Technical High School in 1986. He worked for a local plumbing contractor before starting his long career with Chrysler Corporation in Newark, De. Davy was raised in New Castle and resided in Middletown, before moving to Florida. He loved the outdoors and traveling with his wife, Kate.
He is survived by his wife Kate; parents, Dave and Evy Williamson; sister, Pam Huhn (Paul); nephews, Paul Huhn and Andrew Huhn; step-children, Jennifer Berg, Andrew Berg (Sunny); and step-grandchildren, Kayla, Dalton and Jadyn.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am until 12 noon on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a Celebration of Life will begin at 12 noon. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Davy's memory to a .
