|
|
David Franson
Wilmington - David Franson, age 72, passed away on April 3, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gale Franson. Dave and Gale were married for 38 years before Gale passed away. Their story was one of the greatest love stories ever told and his family is rejoicing that they are together again for eternity.
Dave was a decorated military veteran, volunteering for two tours in Vietnam. He was awarded the Silver Star, 2 Bronze stars - one for valor and one for service and a purple heart.
Dave's life was one of grand adventures, endless love, and wonderous joy. He was a hero to countless people and when word of his illness spread, tributes from around the world poured in. Dave was an active volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House of Delaware, even receiving the "Big Shoes to Fill" award for serving over 800 volunteer hours. The Ronald McDonald house volunteers and staff were Dave's family after his wife passed away and he spent countless hours helping other families learn how to cope with sadness, loss, and the illness of a child.
Dave's life was so big and vast, it is almost impossible to capture it in writing. He was an amazing man, a mentor, hero, and friend to every person that met him. No one ever walked away from Dave without being touched on a deep level by his infectious joy, big booming laughter, and giving spirit. The world has indeed lost a true treasure.
A visitation will be held on Saturday April 27, 2019 from 12:00-12:30PM at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, followed by a memorial service beginning at 12:30PM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Ronald McDonald House of Delaware. For more information regarding Memorial or Tribute gifts, please contact the Development Office at 302-428-5319.
For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 21, 2019