|
|
David G. Baker
Newark - David G. Baker, age 75, sadly lost his brave 3 year battle with an aggressive Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma on June 2, 2019. He fought his illness with courage, hope and humor.
Dave was born in Wilmington, DE on January 8, 1944, the seventh of eight children, to the late Carl Emmett Baker and Althea H. (Melvin) Baker. He served his country in the Navy 1961-1965. The majority of his career was spent as a millwright at DuPont. After retirement he worked as a mechanic and groundskeeper at local golf courses, most recently at the Newark Country Club.
Dave was a man of few words but unlimited talents and an incredibly strong work ethic. There wasn't anything he couldn't design, build or fix, especially when it came to making his wife happy and his canine and feline companions comfortable. He had a huge heart and great love for all animals, both domestic and wild. Dave also enjoyed RV traveling with his wife, golfing, beach time at Fenwick Island, swimming at the Elkton YMCA, ice cream, gardening and home projects.
Dave leaves behind Barbara Lundy-Baker, his loving wife of 20 years; his devoted son, Seth and caring daughter, Renee. Pop Pop to Avery, Jordan and Dakota. He is also survived by his sister, Clara and his brother, Donald; and his special friends, Albert C., Jeff S. and Phil F. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Carl and James and his sisters Alice, Ellen and Doris.
The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Jason Palopoli, Heather and support staff at the Helen Graham Center for their unwavering kindness, compassion and support. His journey was made more comfortable because of the nurses and support staff of Christiana Hospital 6E. All became like his second family and gave Dave the gift of 3 extra years of life.
Per Dave's request his service was private. He was interred at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE.
Please kindly omit all flowers. Dave asked that you consider a donation in his memory to the 501(c)3 feline rescue that he and his wife founded in 1999, PurringPals (406 Suburban Dr. #110, Newark, DE 19711), so that the rescue may continue on in his absence.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal on June 16, 2019