David G. Carpenter, Sr.

Middletown - David G. Carpenter, Sr., age 79, of Middletown, DE, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Born in Water Mill, NY on July 20, 1941, he was a son of the late Anthony C. and Mildred (Wright) Carpenter. David retired from New Castle County in January of 2009 after 29 years of service. He finished off his career as a Building Maintenance Supervisor after being a Painter Supervisor, Painter, and Building Maintenance Mechanic. David was charged with the Public Safety Building since its construction finished in 2007, along with multiple other sites, and was responsible for the development and construction of the Paint Booth in the Conner Building. He served as a President for AFSCME Local 459 during the Greenhouse Administration into the Gordon Administration. David was a Life Member of Wilmington Manor Fire Company, serving as Engine Captain, as well as the Fire Prevention Committee Co-Chair. He was instrumental in bringing the Sesame Street Fire Prevention program to the County and throughout the State. He also served as the Fire Prevention Co-Chairman of the County Firefighters Association Committee, and the Christiana Mall Fire Awareness Weekend Committee for 12 years. Prior to his County Career, David co-managed the DuPont Parkway Apartments in New Castle. Additionally, he previously managed several Farms in Delaware and others in Florida and North Carolina for the family business, A.C. Carpenter Inc. Potatoes, of Southampton, NY and Long Island, NY. David cherished spending time with his family watching Atlanta Braves baseball games, picking crabs, and driving his John Deere tractor. David was a dedicated member of St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his wife, Michelle B. "Mickey" (Cantlin) Carpenter; and siblings, Mildred M. "Midge" Zaloga, Joyce Carpenter, Anthony A. Carpenter, Robert Carpenter and Marianne Hedrick. He is survived by his children, Michelle C. "Shelley" Bridge (Harry) and David G. Carpenter, Jr. (Shelly), both of Middletown; grandchildren, Harry "J.B." Bridge V, Jessica G. Bridge, Paul Anthony Carpenter and Sarah M. Carpenter; sister-in-law, Darlene Carpenter of Lexington, KY; brother-in-law, Jerry Hedrick of Duncan, OK; companion, Linda Levi of Middletown; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Lucky.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 pm until 7 pm on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church, 2431 Frazer Road, Newark, DE. Interment will follow in New St. Paul's Cemetery, Cox Neck Road, New Castle, DE. Face masks and social distancing will be required for all in attendance.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in David's memory to the Wilmington Manor Fire Company, P.O. Box 645, New Castle, DE 19720, Delaware City Fire Company, P.O. Box 251, Delaware City, DE 19706, or to Volunteer Hose Company of Middletown, 27 W. Green Street, Middletown, DE 19709.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-378-0300




Published in The News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2020.
