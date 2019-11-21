|
David G. Lindsey, Sr.
New Castle - David G. Lindsey, Sr., age 79, of New Castle, DE, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019.
David is survived by his wife, Barbara Lindsey; daughters, Dawn Frey (John) and Donna Tompkins (Jim); son, David Lindsey Jr.; 5 grandchildren; and 2 brothers.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 2-3 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of David's life at 3 PM. Burial will be private. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019