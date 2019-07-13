Services
Bennie Smith Funeral Home
741 S Broom St
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 655-2219
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Christiana Meadows Club House
256 Bear Christiana Road
Bear, DE
View Map
David G. McIntyre

David G. McIntyre Obituary
David G. McIntyre

Wilmington - David Gordon McIntyre, known by friends and family as "MAC" was a 20 year survivor of stage 4 cancer. David was recently re-diagnosed with cancer and sadly lost the battle due to complications. David passed away Sunday June 23rd at his home. David was an incredibly talented master craftsman with an undying passion for golf and love for his homeland of Scotland. He is survived by his children, James, Joseph and Kaitlyn; the mother of his children, Cynthia Mellon; his grandchildren, Anthony, Riley, Faith and Zara, and his brother Bruce. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday July 16th from 4:30-7 PM AT Christiana Meadows Club House, 256 Bear Christiana Road, Bear DE 19701. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made in David's name to the Heather F. Graham Cancer Center.
Published in The News Journal on July 13, 2019
