David Galarza, Sr.
New Castle - David Galarza, Sr., age 76, of New Castle, DE, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019.
A visitation will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of David's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 2, 2019