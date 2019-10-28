|
David Garry Ashby
Dewey Beach - David Garry Ashby passed peacefully in his sleep at home on October 19th, 2019 in Dewey Beach, DE at the age of 28 years old. David was born to Laura and Garry Ashby on October 31, 1990 in Newark, DE.
David is survived by his parents, his brother Michael Ashby of Dewey Beach DE, Terri Ashby Venema (Jim) of Newark, DE, Bruce Ashby (Sherry) of Marydel, DE and numerous other relatives in Delaware, Ohio and Georgia.
David graduated from Newark High School in 2009 and from University of Delaware in 2014 with a degree in Business Operations Management. David had a career he thoroughly loved in construction management. His passions included art, renovating his home in Dewey Beach and spending time with his family and many friends. David simply loved being around people!!
A service in his memory will be held at Pike Creek Bible Church, 199 Polly Drummond Hill Road, Newark, DE on October 31 at 11:00 am followed by a celebration of his life at Deerfield Country Club, 507 Thompson Station Road, Newark, DE at 1:00 pm.
Donations can be made to Pike Creek Christian Preschool or Church in lieu of flowers.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019