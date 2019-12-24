|
David J. Sedar
Wilmington, DE - David J. Sedar, 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Ashland, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph and Frances (Walsh) Sedar.
A graduate of Ashland High School, class of 1960, Dave served in the National Guard for two and a half years. He moved to Delaware in 1963 and began his thirty year career with General Motors Corporation, having retired in 1993, and was very proud of the many suggestions he provided to GM which earned him monetary awards. Dave also worked in the maintenance department at St. Mark's High School for 33 years. For many years, he opened the school building every Sunday for CCD services. He spoke fondly of General Motors and St. Mark's all the time! Dave enjoyed gardening, following the stock market, and genealogy.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Francis "Butch" Sedar.
Dave is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carol M. (Korn) Sedar; his son, Eric and wife, Robin; his daughter, Lori Alleman and husband, Ryan; his four grandchildren: Taylor and Kyle Sedar, Kyra and Bryce Alleman. He is also survived by his sister, Roselyn Flannery and husband, Ed; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Monday, December 30 from 10:00-11:30AM. Funeral services will begin at 11:30AM, immediately followed by interment in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dave may be made to the , 240 N. James Street, Newport, DE 19804 () or Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Newark, DE 19713 (www.seasons.org).
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 29, 2019