Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Roman Catholic Church
809 South Broom Street
Wilmington, DE

Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Roman Catholic Church
809 South Broom Street
Wilmington, DE

David J. Sheehan Obituary
David J. Sheehan

Wilmington - David J. Sheehan 65 of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Dianna; daughters Jennifer Weaver (Matthew), Kimberly Friel (Shawn); siblings Kathy Wisniewski (John), Gerald Sheehan Jr., Barry Sheehan (Susan), and Thomas Sheehan (Cathy); and his grandchildren Brody and Emily Weaver. He is preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Miriam Sheehan.

David was a graduate of Conrad High School, where he enjoyed playing soccer. He went to work for Diamond State Telephone, and he worked for the telephone company for 34 years before retiring from Verizon in 2007. David loved spending time at the beach with his family.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30-11am, on August 30, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Roman Catholic Church, 809 South Broom Street, Wilmington, DE. A funeral Mass will then follow at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in David's memory to Bayada Hospice, 750 Shipyard Dr., Wilmington, DE. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 29, 2019
