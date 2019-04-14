Services
Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
302-645-9520
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church of Loganville
80 S. Main Street
Loganville, PA
View Map
Georgetown - David James Brant, age 61 of Georgetown, DE passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Christiana Care Health Systems, in Newark, DE. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE, where friends may visit beginning at 10:00 AM. A second Celebration of Mr. Brant's Life will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Christ Lutheran Church of Loganville, 80 S. Main Street, Loganville, PA 17342. Interment will follow services at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, in York, PA. Please visit Mr. Brant's Life Memorial Webpage to read his complete obituary and sign his online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
