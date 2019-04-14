|
|
David James Brant
Georgetown - David James Brant, age 61 of Georgetown, DE passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Christiana Care Health Systems, in Newark, DE. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE, where friends may visit beginning at 10:00 AM. A second Celebration of Mr. Brant's Life will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Christ Lutheran Church of Loganville, 80 S. Main Street, Loganville, PA 17342. Interment will follow services at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, in York, PA. Please visit Mr. Brant's Life Memorial Webpage to read his complete obituary and sign his online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 14, 2019