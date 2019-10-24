Services
David Jon Rice Obituary
David Jon Rice, 72, of Newark, DE passed away on October 15, 2019. Viewing will be Tuesday October 29 form 6-8 pm at McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway Wilmington 19808. A service will be Wednesday morning at 11am, friends are welcome at 10am at Faith Baptist Church, 4210 Limestone Rd. Wilmington 19808. Burial will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park. A complete obituary will appear on Sunday October 27 and is currently available at www.mccreryandharra.com
