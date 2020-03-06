|
David Joseph Van Dyke
Newark - David Joseph Van Dyke, 77 of Newark passed away peacefully at home on March 5, 2020 with his beloved wife of 59 years, Sylvia "Jean" Van Dyke by his side along with his son, James D. Van Dyke and his wife, Kim.
Friends may call at the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington on Tuesday morning from 10 to 11:30 AM. A funeral service will start at 11:30 AM. Burial will be in Silverbrook Cemetery, Wilmington. A full obituary can be viewed at Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020