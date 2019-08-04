|
|
David K. Fay
Wilmington - David K. Fay, age 67, passed away peacefully with family members at his side on Thursday, August 1, 2019.
He was born in Cornwall, NY and was the son of the late Robert E. and Dorothy E. Fay. Despite some challenging disabilities, he enjoyed a rich set of experiences including travel, music, trains, planes, beaches, and photograph collecting. His special needs elicited the very best kindnesses, skills, humor, and love from the many people who helped him adapt and prevail throughout his life.
David is survived by brothers Robert Fay (Meredith), William Fay (Jean), nieces Jeaneane, Carolyn, and Mary, nephews Andrew and Will, aunts, cousins, and his extended family at Chimes.
The family extends a very sincere thank you to Chimes, Christiana Care, the Delaware Division of Developmental Disability Services, Interim HealthCare, and ManorCare for their compassion throughout his health challenges during this last year.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Chimes Inc., 514 Interchange Blvd. Newark DE 19711.
For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019