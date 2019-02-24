|
|
David L. Hastings
Landenberg. PA - David L. Hastings (Dave) age 87 passed away peacefully on February 19th surrounded by his loving family at The Summit in Hockessin, DE.
David, a life-long Delaware resident moved to Landenberg, PA in 2008. Born in Delmar, DE he was the son of the late Marion L. and Elizabeth Ellis Hastings. In addition to his beloved wife of 53 years, Joyce H. Hastings, he is survived by two loving daughters, Valerie Hastings-Candeloro, (Michael) and Carolyn Hastings Hermes, (Jonathan) and two cherished grandsons; Chase Hastings Candeloro and Andrew David Hermes. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Eleanor Hastings Cann, of Newport News, VA.
Following graduation from Delmar High School, David continued his education at the University of Delaware where he studied Mechanical Engineering. After leaving UD, he returned to Delmar to work for the family business, M. L. HASTINGS, INC. David proudly served his country in the United States Army predominantly in Bad Kreuznach, Germany. In 1968 the family moved to Newark, DE where he was employed by a Carrier distributor. David's career took him to Seaford, DE, in 1971, where the family lived until he joined Hercules, Inc. in Wilmington, DE in 1979. David loved his job as a HVAC engineer and stayed with the company until his retirement in 1998.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 on Thursday, February 28th between 5pm and 7pm. A service to celebrate David's life will be held at Hockessin Methodist Church on Friday, March 1st at 9am with a military service to follow at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery in Bear, Delaware.
The family would like to thank the staff of Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care during this difficult time. Special thanks to: Dee, Marcia, Allison, Roy and Serge from Chadds Ford Hospice and Rebecca, Amy, Alyssa, Fa, Jeff and staff from Newark Hospice. We would also like to thank the staff of the Summit for their compassionate care.
Donations in memory of David may be made to Heartland Hospice of Newark, 750 Prides Crossing, #110, Newark, DE 19713 or Heartland Hospice of Chadds Ford, 5 Christy Drive, #103, Chadds Ford, PA 19317. To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019