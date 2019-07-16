Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Delaware Veteran's Memorial Cemetery
2465 Chesapeake City Road
Bear, DE
Estero, FL - David L. Space, age 76, of Estero, FL, formerly of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Born in Pennsylvania, David was the son of late Estella Space and Denver Shoemaker. David proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army from 1967 to 1970. He later worked as a meat cutter before his retirement. He was predeceased by his 2nd wife of 21 years, Polly Space and his children, Andrea and David Space.

David will be dearly missed by his current wife, Evelyn (Briddes) Space; his stepsons, Scott (Sherri) McClintock, Brian (Peggy Ann) McClintock, Craig (Tina) McClintock, and Alfonso Capriotti; his stepdaughters, Theresa (Alfred) Casapulla, Christina Capriotti; 10 step-grandchildren, 6 step-great grandchildren, and his sisters, Barbara Hiznay and family, and Charlene Krisanosky and family.

Friends are invited to attend a Veteran Memorial Service being held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Delaware Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE, 19701. A luncheon will follow.
Published in The News Journal on July 16, 2019
