David Lee Bandy
David Lee Bandy

Wilmington - David Lee Bandy, age 64, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Letters of condolence may be sent and guest book signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com






Published in The News Journal from May 20 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 678-8747
May 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
