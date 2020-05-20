David Lee Bandy
Wilmington - David Lee Bandy, age 64, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Letters of condolence may be sent and guest book signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com
Wilmington - David Lee Bandy, age 64, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Letters of condolence may be sent and guest book signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 20 to May 23, 2020.