Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
David Lee Nash


1985 - 2020
David Lee Nash Obituary
David Lee Nash

Wilmington, DE - David Lee Nash was born on January 23, 1985 and passed on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife, Erin-Beth Nash (nee Neiner), his fur-baby Henry and his loving family; parents Robert Needs and Patricia Nash, his sister, Whitney (Brent) Spencer; their children Jacob, Allison and Bryce; his step-brothers BJ Needs (Kim) and Brian (Cassandra) Needs, their children Kyle, Taylor and Isabelle. Dave will always be remembered for his wit, humor, kindness and encyclopedic love of movies, especially, "Star Wars," "Harry Potter," "Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit." He had a lifelong love for books and writing and a passion for the Steelers and Notre Dame football.

Dave was a bartender at the Bellefonte Café and considered it home away from home for many years. Most of all, Dave will be remembered for being a doting husband, a true friend and as a dude with a heart bigger than this world. His favorite thing to do was to spend time with his wife, his friends and his family, eating, drinking and laughing. His laugh was just the best.

Services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at McCrery and Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with services beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sarcoma Foundation of America, www.curesarcoma.org To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17, 2020
