David Leland Cox
Wilmington - David Leland Cox, 85, died peacefully on April 25, 2020 having spent his last days sharing expressions of love and support with his family. Born in Todd, NC, to the late Roy Clyde and Maie Thomasine (Cook) Cox, Dave was the youngest of seven children. He spent his early years on the dirt roads of Todd, later moving to Elkton, MD during the war years, and eventually graduating from Wilmington High School. He worked several jobs over the years, beginning with delivering milk, eventually working as a ship fitter at Sun Ship for twenty years, and barbering at Joe's Barber Shop for forty years.
He enjoyed bowling, horseshoes, spontaneously singing silly songs, summer Rehoboth Grandstand concerts, weekly Lawrence Welk reruns, anything by Johnny Cash, and classic country and bluegrass. He relished the mystery of discount canned vegetables whether or not they had labels and family events at Mrs. Robino's. He especially enjoyed concerts or sports involving his sons or grandson.
Dave was a member of Calvary Presbyterian Church serving as a deacon and in the Food Closet, and often volunteering to visit shut-ins and cut their hair. He was devoted to his wife of 53 years, Sandra (Warren) Cox and looked forward to bus trips and spending time with their many Marriage Encounter friends.
Dave is predeceased by his parents, and all six of his siblings: Margaret (Cox) Shelton, Sam, Joe, Roy, Evelyn (Cox) Wright, and Tom; and survived by his wife Sandra (Warren), sons David Craig (Ana), Robert Earl (Linda), and Warren David (Aly), four grandchildren: Joshua, David, Rachel, and Paige; two great-grandchildren: David and Levi; and many nieces and nephews, most especially, Bob Shelton.
Burial will be private. Memorial services will be held at a later date due to the COVID - 19 pandemic.
The family would like to thank the staff of Delaware Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers they suggest that memorial contributions be made to Calvary Presbyterian Church, 701 S. Maryland Ave., Wilmington, DE 19804, or Delaware Hospice: www.delawarehospice.org.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020