David Longo
David Michael Longo, age 50, passed away on May 14, 2020 in Lewes, DE.
Born in Wilmington, he was the son of James J. Longo, Sr. and Elizabeth (Angeline) Longo. He graduated from Salesianum School in 1988 and attended the University of Delaware. He enjoyed fishing and boating and will be remembered by friends and family for his sense of humor, his generosity and for having a heart of gold.
He is survived by his mother; his brother, Jim and his wife, Christie; his nephews, Reid and Matthew; his girlfriend, Rebecca Bradley; and his aunts, uncles and many cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Jim.
The funeral service and interment will be private.
The family would like to thank the staff at Beebe Hospital for their kindness and care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of David to the American Heart Association, PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.
Published in The News Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020.