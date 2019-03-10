Services
David Valentovich
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church
88 S. Pennsylvania Ave
Uniontown, DE
David M. Valentovich Obituary
David M. Valentovich

Middletown - On Tuesday, February 26, 2019, David M. Valentovich of Middletown, DE, devoted husband of Marschia, son, brother, and friend, passed away at the age of 65.

A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 15th at 10 am at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown, PA 15401.

A memorial service will be held in Middletown, DE at a later date. Please check the obituary for updates at daniels-hutchison.com

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the Delaware Humane Association or the Cancer Research Association, N.Y., N.Y.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
