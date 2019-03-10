|
|
David M. Valentovich
Middletown - On Tuesday, February 26, 2019, David M. Valentovich of Middletown, DE, devoted husband of Marschia, son, brother, and friend, passed away at the age of 65.
A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 15th at 10 am at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown, PA 15401.
A memorial service will be held in Middletown, DE at a later date. Please check the obituary for updates at daniels-hutchison.com
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the Delaware Humane Association or the Cancer Research Association, N.Y., N.Y.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019