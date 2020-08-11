David Michael Casey, Sr.



Claymont, DE - David Michael Casey, Sr., Age 40, has gone home to be with the Lord. Born January 11, 1980 at Wilmington Hospital to F. Michael & Melanie J (Hemingway) Casey. Dave attended Delcastle High School where he was on the varsity wrestling, football, and lacrosse teams, graduating in 1998. He later became a welder through an apprenticeship with Delaware Skills Center & Rhoads Industries at the Philadelphia Shipyard. Dave was the proud father of his only child David Michael Casey, Jr. (DJ age 9) who survives him. He proudly showed his son many buildings and structures he helped construct. As well as his son, Dave is also survived by his father, mother, brothers Matt Casey (Samantha) and Dan Casey (Erin & Ally), his new love Leigh Anne, Heather Pierson (DJs mom), niece Zoe, nephew Cooper, as well as many relatives and friends who have shared wonderful stories of love for Dave.









