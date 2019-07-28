|
|
David Michael Riley
Newark, DE - David M. Riley Sr., Newark, DE, age 69, Peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family, Wednesday, July 24th, 2019.
He is survived by the love of his life and high school sweetheart Patricia, his sons David Jr. and his wife Jennifer, Gregory Sr. and his wife Suzanne, and his daughter, Megan. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Emily, Alexander, Dean, Gregory Jr. and Cassidy. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ernie.
Dave is a Disney fanatic, especially when it comes to Grumpy, since 1971. Over the years he amassed a large collection of Grumpy t-shirts. He enjoys collecting Hummel and Disney figurines with his wife, playing golf, shooting pool, and demonstrating his creativity by designing, planting, and maintaining gardens around his home (which includes roses for his wife). He also masterfully turns new car negotiations into a vibrant blend of playing chess and hobby.
After Mass, on any given Sunday during the fall/winter, Dave would be found in front of the TV with his boys cheering for the E. A. G. L. E. S. Eagles!; who finally won a Super Bowl.
Dave is an incredible husband and loving Dad. He is a very proud Pop-pop, which includes teasing, joking with, and entertaining his captive audience of 5 grand kids. This also includes bribery, at times, leveraging good n' plenty, tootsie rolls, and black licorice.
He proudly served his country as a military police officer during the Vietnam war, honorably discharged. As a professional he administered retirement pensions. In 1997, he started a new career as a self-employed cookie distributor and loved being known as either Big Dave and Mr. Dave in the family daycare.
A viewing will be held at Doherty Funeral Home 3200 Limestone Rd, Wilmington DE 19808, on Tuesday, July 30th from 5 to 7pm. The family requests casual attire.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, July 31st at St. Thomas More Oratory, 45 Lovett Ave. Newark at 9am. Interment will follow immediately at Delaware Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Bear. To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277
Published in The News Journal on July 28, 2019