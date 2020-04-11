|
David Paul King Bowen
David Paul King Bowen born in Philadelphia April 29, 1948, passed away peacefully April 8, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Son of the late Heartwell King Bowen and Margaret Peggy McCarthy. Private celebration of life will be held at Bruce Hawkins Funeral Home. David served in the army where he received a Purple Heart for his bravery and service to our country.
David is survived by his wife of 3 years Anita Covert-Bowen, beloved daughter Tamara Bowen Gunn, sons Noah Baylor, David J Bowen, Joshua Bowen, daughter-in-law Sasha Bowen. Grandchildren Terrance and Troy Newton, Bobbi Amor Gunn, Jayla Bowen, and David king Bowen. Great grandson Thaddeus Newton. Nephews Charles Christopher Bowen, and Jon Jon Loveless. David will be missed.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020