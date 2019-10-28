|
|
David R. Daniels
Townsend -
David R. Daniels, age 64, passed away peacefully at his residence on Sat. Oct. 26, 2019.
A viewing will be held on Friday evening, Nov. 1st from 6-8 pm at the Town Church, 160 Commerce Dr., Middletown, DE. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2nd at 10 am, friends may call from 9-10 am at the Town Church. Interment will follow in the Townsend Cemetery.
To view obituary visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019