Services
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Homes
Main St
Townsend, DE 19734
(302) 378-3410
Resources
More Obituaries for David Daniels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David R. Daniels

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David R. Daniels Obituary
David R. Daniels

Townsend -

David R. Daniels, age 64, passed away peacefully at his residence on Sat. Oct. 26, 2019.

A viewing will be held on Friday evening, Nov. 1st from 6-8 pm at the Town Church, 160 Commerce Dr., Middletown, DE. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2nd at 10 am, friends may call from 9-10 am at the Town Church. Interment will follow in the Townsend Cemetery.

To view obituary visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now