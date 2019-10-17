Resources
More Obituaries for David Dilling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David R. Dilling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David R. Dilling Obituary
David R. Dilling

Newark - Age 52, of Newark, DE, passed suddenly on October 13.

A hard worker as an online re-seller, he was a retired contractor who was always available to lend a hand. Vice-President of his civic association, he was active on behalf of friends and neighbors. He loved his three greyhounds and was out in the community with them every day.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbi; daughter, Kiersten Dilling of Charleston, WV; mother, Donna Sleeth (Tim); sister, Tracey Dilling (Kim); father, H. Randall Dilling; and many loving family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to David's preferred charity, National Brain Tumor Society.

Cremation Service

of Delaware
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.