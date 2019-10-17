|
|
David R. Dilling
Newark - Age 52, of Newark, DE, passed suddenly on October 13.
A hard worker as an online re-seller, he was a retired contractor who was always available to lend a hand. Vice-President of his civic association, he was active on behalf of friends and neighbors. He loved his three greyhounds and was out in the community with them every day.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbi; daughter, Kiersten Dilling of Charleston, WV; mother, Donna Sleeth (Tim); sister, Tracey Dilling (Kim); father, H. Randall Dilling; and many loving family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to David's preferred charity, National Brain Tumor Society.
Cremation Service
of Delaware
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019