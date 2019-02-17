David R. Kinsler, Sr.



Wilmington



- David R. Kinsler, Sr., 71 of Wilmington passed away peacefully at Compassionate Care Hospice on Friday, February 15, 2019.



David was born in Wilmington, DE, the son of the late Elleanora and Llewellyn Kinsler. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1965 and served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps in the Viet Nam War, earning the Purple Heart and Combat Action Ribbon among many other citations.



Dave worked at A&P Supermarkets in his early years and then was a rural carrier for the U.S. Postal Department for 30 years at the Bear Post office. He was a member in Compassionate Friends, Brandywine Hundred Chapter and in the VFW Post 5447 in Holly Oak. Dave was also active in the Troop 30 Boy Scounts, serving as Webelo Leader. He was predeceased by his son, David R. Kinsler, Jr. in 1997.



David is survived by his wife of 46 years, Meg; his granddaughter, Payton C. Kinsler of Wilmington and his brother, John Kinsler of Virginia Beach, VA.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday morning at 11 AM at the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington, where friends may call after 10 AM. Burial with military honors will be in All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington. Published in The News Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019