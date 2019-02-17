Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
MEALEY FUNERAL HOME
2509 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
MEALEY FUNERAL HOME
2509 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Kinsler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David R. Kinsler Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David R. Kinsler Sr. Obituary
David R. Kinsler, Sr.

Wilmington

- David R. Kinsler, Sr., 71 of Wilmington passed away peacefully at Compassionate Care Hospice on Friday, February 15, 2019.

David was born in Wilmington, DE, the son of the late Elleanora and Llewellyn Kinsler. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1965 and served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps in the Viet Nam War, earning the Purple Heart and Combat Action Ribbon among many other citations.

Dave worked at A&P Supermarkets in his early years and then was a rural carrier for the U.S. Postal Department for 30 years at the Bear Post office. He was a member in Compassionate Friends, Brandywine Hundred Chapter and in the VFW Post 5447 in Holly Oak. Dave was also active in the Troop 30 Boy Scounts, serving as Webelo Leader. He was predeceased by his son, David R. Kinsler, Jr. in 1997.

David is survived by his wife of 46 years, Meg; his granddaughter, Payton C. Kinsler of Wilmington and his brother, John Kinsler of Virginia Beach, VA.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday morning at 11 AM at the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington, where friends may call after 10 AM. Burial with military honors will be in All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now