Bell Funeral Home - Wilmington
909 Clifford Brown Walk
Wilmington, DE 19801
(302)658-1555
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Mother UAME Church
701 E. 5th Street
Wilmington, DE
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Mother UAME Church
701 E. 5th Street
Wilmington, DE
David Reed Sr.


1960 - 2019
David Reed Sr. Obituary
David Reed, Sr.

- - David Preston Reed, Sr, age 58 slept away on August 23, 2019.

He is survived by his parents Virginia, and Joseph Reed , Eve, and David Harrigan. One daughter, Amy and one son, David Preston Reed, Jr., one sister and a host of other relatives, and friends.

Service will be held on Saturday August 31, 2019 at 9am. Viewing 8-9 am, Mother UAME Church 701 E. 5th Street. Wilmington, DE 19801 Interment, Gracelawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Bell Funeral Home. www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 30, 2019
