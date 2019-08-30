|
David Reed, Sr.
- - David Preston Reed, Sr, age 58 slept away on August 23, 2019.
He is survived by his parents Virginia, and Joseph Reed , Eve, and David Harrigan. One daughter, Amy and one son, David Preston Reed, Jr., one sister and a host of other relatives, and friends.
Service will be held on Saturday August 31, 2019 at 9am. Viewing 8-9 am, Mother UAME Church 701 E. 5th Street. Wilmington, DE 19801 Interment, Gracelawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Bell Funeral Home. www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 30, 2019