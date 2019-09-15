|
|
David Sheppard Rice
Newark - David Sheppard Rice of Newark, DE passed away at home on September 11, 2019 at the age of 79. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Victoria (Cusatis) Rice, his daughter Patricia, his son and daughter-in-law George and Carol, and his granddaughter Maria Rice.
Services will be held at St. Phillip's Lutheran Church, 5320 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE on Wednesday, September 18 at 11:00 am. Further details can be found at www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019