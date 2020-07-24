David Stixrude passed away on July 21 due to CHF complications. David was born on November 29, 1935, in Seattle, WA, where he lived until high school graduation. He entered Princeton in 1953 where he received his BA in Latin American Studies in 1957 and his PhD in 1967. His dissertation on the poet Pedro Salinas appeared in a series published by the Spanish Department at Princeton. Several articles on modern Spanish poets followed, plus an edited anthology of Salinas' poetry published by Clasicos Castellanos.
David's wife, Ellen, whom he married in 1962, predeceased him. The couple lived for fifty-six years in Newark, DE where David served on the faculty of U of D's Foreign Language Department.
Numerous civic activities included serving as the president of the Suburban Swim League and of the local high school PTA.
He was very fond of his three children, Lars Stixrude, Sandra Stixrude, and Tina Onufer, (they always laughed at his jokes), and seriously proud of their achievements. David is also survived by his four grandchildren: Ian Grohol, Gabriel Stixrude-Bertelloni, Konur Onufer, and Isabella Onufer.
As per his wishes, there will be no funeral service. A brief graveside memorial will be held at Head of Christiana Cemetery at 10:00 am on Friday, July 31. The family asks in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the "World Wildlife Fund" and sent in care of R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 West Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com
