|
|
David W. Noble
Newark - David W. Noble, age 75, of Newark, DE, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019. David proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was an avid reader and amateur photographer who also enjoyed music, art, and anything scientific. David was a Mensa member and great chess competitor.
David is survived by his brother, Richard Noble; sister, Nancy Connell; stepsons, Jim Markisohn (Nancy) and Brad Markisohn (Debbie); stepdaughter, Kathy Markisohn (Diane); nieces and nephew: Heather Noble, Kristine Connell, Erin Donovan, and Bryan Connell; 5 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Marlene Noble; and parents, M. Vernon and Mary Noble.
Services and burial will be private. To send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
(302)731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019