David W. Sydow
Chadds Ford, PA - David W. Sydow, age 82, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Madison, WI and raised in Carlsbad, NM as the oldest of seven children. David attended the University of New Mexico where he met Aileene, his wife of 60 years, and earned a BS in Chemical Engineering. Upon graduation they moved to Salt Lake City, UT, to work in the Aerospace Division of Hercules, Inc. While there, he earned his MBA from the University of Utah. In 1976, after numerous moves and three children, David and family were transferred to Hercules Headquarters in Wilmington, DE, and settled in Chadds Ford, PA.
Combining his technical and business training with his relatable personality, he was a natural fit for industrial sales. He always loved travel and meeting new people which this new assignment allowed him to do. He relished sharing his pictures and adventures with his family. After many years, he retired, but started his own business, AVS Industries, LLC, in 2004 and worked until recently.
David loved studying weather, bird watching, working in his yard, following sports in particular Notre Dame and Philadelphia Eagles football, but above all, he was a caring presence in the lives of his family. He is survived by his wife, Aileene M. Sydow, his children: Douglas Sydow (wife, Teresa), Cheryl Kuster (husband, Tom), and Brian Sydow (wife, Anjali); his grandchildren: Sarah Massey (husband, Joe), Alexis Sydow (husband, Nik), Megan Sydow, Anne Kuster, Samuel Kuster, Evan Kuster, Mira Sydow, Leela Sydow, and Siri Sydow; his great grandchild: Alana Massey; his siblings: Bill Sydow, Janet Spellings, Bob Sydow, and Barbara Paulick. David is pre-deceased by his siblings: James Sydow and Joann Berg.
Viewings will be held on Friday, November 15, from 6-8 PM and Saturday, November 16, from 10-11 AM, at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 16, at 11:30 AM, at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 7 Sharpley Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. Burial will take place immediately following at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine, Greenville, DE.
In lieu of flowers, please make charitable contributions to St. Mary Magdalen Church.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019