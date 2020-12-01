1/1
Dawn M. Phifield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dawn M. Phifield

Bear - Dawn M. Phifield, age 59, of Bear, DE, was surrounded by her loving family when she went to be with the Lord on November 29, 2020. Dawn was a hero to all after showing her strength while battling breast cancer. Dawn loved her family and extended family with all her heart. She welcomed everyone into her home with open arms. Dawn loved company, food, and playing games, especially 'Pity' Pictionary. She always made holidays special, especially her annual Halloween parties. Dawn enjoyed traveling with her girls during dance and band competitions, and later in life on the back of her husband's motorcycle. She was always in search of new adventures. Countless memories were made while hunting for beanie babies, at coin shows, scrapbooking, and the annual New York trip every Christmas season. She enjoyed baking cakes for her loved one's celebrations. She was absolutely beautiful inside and out, always putting others first. Her smile would light up the room. The most courageous and loving soul, teaching all of us to live life to the fullest. Dawn considered her daughters to be her greatest accomplishment in life. She will be deeply missed by all.

Dawn is survived by her husband, Skip Phifield; her daughters, Danielle A. Nutter Sheetz (Roger) and Dana M. Nutter; her brother, Mark D. Baker (Sharon); her grandchildren: William, Rudolph IV, Nevaeh, Anna, and Joseph; her step-daughters: Kelly Phifield (Nick), Amy Phifield Hulse (Chris); her mother-in-law, Kay Phifield; her sister-in-law, Kathy Robbins (Gary); numerous nieces and nephews; as well as friends who became family. Dawn was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph T. Baker and Lois H. Baltrush Baker.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services and burial are private and limited to immediate family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, 750 East Pratt Street, Suite 1700, Baltimore, MD 21202. To send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved