Dawn M. Phifield
Bear - Dawn M. Phifield, age 59, of Bear, DE, was surrounded by her loving family when she went to be with the Lord on November 29, 2020. Dawn was a hero to all after showing her strength while battling breast cancer. Dawn loved her family and extended family with all her heart. She welcomed everyone into her home with open arms. Dawn loved company, food, and playing games, especially 'Pity' Pictionary. She always made holidays special, especially her annual Halloween parties. Dawn enjoyed traveling with her girls during dance and band competitions, and later in life on the back of her husband's motorcycle. She was always in search of new adventures. Countless memories were made while hunting for beanie babies, at coin shows, scrapbooking, and the annual New York trip every Christmas season. She enjoyed baking cakes for her loved one's celebrations. She was absolutely beautiful inside and out, always putting others first. Her smile would light up the room. The most courageous and loving soul, teaching all of us to live life to the fullest. Dawn considered her daughters to be her greatest accomplishment in life. She will be deeply missed by all.
Dawn is survived by her husband, Skip Phifield; her daughters, Danielle A. Nutter Sheetz (Roger) and Dana M. Nutter; her brother, Mark D. Baker (Sharon); her grandchildren: William, Rudolph IV, Nevaeh, Anna, and Joseph; her step-daughters: Kelly Phifield (Nick), Amy Phifield Hulse (Chris); her mother-in-law, Kay Phifield; her sister-in-law, Kathy Robbins (Gary); numerous nieces and nephews; as well as friends who became family. Dawn was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph T. Baker and Lois H. Baltrush Baker.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services and burial are private and limited to immediate family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, 750 East Pratt Street, Suite 1700, Baltimore, MD 21202. To send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com
