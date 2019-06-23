Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Bible Fellowship Church
808 Old Baltimore Pike
Newark, DE
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Bible Fellowship Church
808 Old Baltimore Pike
Newark, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dawn Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawn Marie Smith


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dawn Marie Smith Obituary
Dawn Marie Smith

New Castle - Dawn Marie Smith, age 52, of New Castle, DE, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday, June 21, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Dawn was a loving mom, mom mom, and daughter who cherished time spent with her family - especially during the holidays. They all enjoyed spending time at the beach, going to the movies, eating at Grottos, and attending music concerts in the park and at the beach. Dawn also was known for baking delicious cakes and cookies. She was a faithful member of Bible Fellowship Church and loved working with the children in the AWANA program.

Dawn is survived by her children: Travis Smith (Victoria), Lauren Smith (Ethan), and Will Smith (Crystal); grandchildren: Pagan, Riley, and Tiffany; parents, Carl and Lauren Smith; brothers: Mark Smith (Beth), Stephen Smith (Kelly), and Daniel Smith (Jacqueline); and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A visitation will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 9:30-11 AM at Bible Fellowship Church, 808 Old Baltimore Pike, Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Dawn's life at 11 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Bible Fellowship Church. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from June 23 to June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now