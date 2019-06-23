|
|
Dawn Marie Smith
New Castle - Dawn Marie Smith, age 52, of New Castle, DE, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday, June 21, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Dawn was a loving mom, mom mom, and daughter who cherished time spent with her family - especially during the holidays. They all enjoyed spending time at the beach, going to the movies, eating at Grottos, and attending music concerts in the park and at the beach. Dawn also was known for baking delicious cakes and cookies. She was a faithful member of Bible Fellowship Church and loved working with the children in the AWANA program.
Dawn is survived by her children: Travis Smith (Victoria), Lauren Smith (Ethan), and Will Smith (Crystal); grandchildren: Pagan, Riley, and Tiffany; parents, Carl and Lauren Smith; brothers: Mark Smith (Beth), Stephen Smith (Kelly), and Daniel Smith (Jacqueline); and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A visitation will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 9:30-11 AM at Bible Fellowship Church, 808 Old Baltimore Pike, Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Dawn's life at 11 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Bible Fellowship Church. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from June 23 to June 25, 2019