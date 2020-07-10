Dawn McCord
Dawn McCord died peacefully in her sleep Friday July 3. She was 96. Beloved wife of Gene McCord (deceased), she is survived by a sister Mary, 3 children and 10 grandchildren. Dawn Forrester Eshleman was born April 15, 1924 in Berwick, PA. She attended College at Bloomsburg State, and then received her master's degree in Clinical Psychology at Penn State University. She also had an Art Teaching Certificate from University of Tennessee, and studied at the Hunter Museum of Art, Fleisher Art School, and the Chattanooga Art Museum. Dawn worked as school psychologist and art therapist, and in her later years taught art at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute of the University of Delaware, specializing in pastels. She loved books, music, traveling, and philosophy. A celebration of life will be performed through zoom, July 18th. Contact DawnMemorial2020@gmail.com for more information. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, https://ud.alumniq.com/giving/to/19WAD