|
|
DC Lickle
Montchanin, DE - "'Now, let me ask you a question…'
Daniel Cauffiel Lickle took his questions forever away from us on February fifth, 2019 after juggling 87.8 riotous, inquisitive, and mischievous years. The humble and humorous man truly met no situation without wit, grace, and a splash of jack. His talent for creating a conversation with strangers, family, and friends alike goes unrivaled. We all remember exploring, learning, struggling, laughing at, and overcoming life's most trivial and complex questions in every encounter, every second, and with each breath. He filled any room with a mixed cocktail of stoicism and benevolent trouble-- a potent mix. Although at times intimidating, as a UVA law graduate and undergraduate athlete, it was a pleasure and an honor to converse with him.
DC could turn a five minute conversation into a 55 minute debate. Not only did he draw knowledge from things past, he brought a lightness and relentless skepticism to every discussion. His disposition was more patient than a Buddhist monk, more rapid fire than a day at the shooting range, and more precise and colorful than the collection of his real estate Rolodex cards he kept in his front pocket. His ability to adapt yet engage unabashedly and so sincerely goes unparalleled. He drew you in. He was one of the most influential individuals in our lives and inspired us all to be better. Amongst many other lessons, he taught us to "do what you love and love what you do" because that way you'll never have to work a day in your life. Though life makes it hard, DC pushes us to this endless quest— take it by the horns and make the most of our adventure.
DC is the wisest man we have ever known. No one did things quite the way Pop did. He was generous, loving, caring, a businessman, builder, teacher, and gardener. He makes it so easy to be proud and so hard to say goodbye. No one will ever understand a grunt like his or a question too detailed unless you were roped into one of his 95 minute soirées- of which you would surely be more confused, yet ironically enlightened at the end of. We are blessed and forever grateful to have spent whatever time we have had with one of the most unique, optimistic, gentle, curious, and light hearted yet deep minded people to have ever walked the earth. We can only imagine how high you're flying.
Other than practicing his golf swing with his best bud, Andy Hobbs, he awaits the most loving and pure arrival of his family mourning him today: his beloved wife and childhood sweetheart, Missy Lickle, his four eccentric and compassionate children, Ledee, DeWitt, Brett, and Renee, and his eight miraculous grandchildren, Kaili, Ian, Kip, Blaise, McKenna, Skylar, Siena, and Naia and one precious great grandson, River.
We can't wait to see you in the next round, Pop. Don't make too much trouble 'til we get there. EAM"
For online condolences, please visit chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019