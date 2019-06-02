|
|
Dé Twine Young
Wilmington, DE - Age 33, departed this life May 24, 2019. Beloved son of Darnell Crews and Prestina Wiggins; brother of Reveneé Young, Janice Price, Vanessa Anderson, Ciara Crews, as well as 10 other brothers and sisters; grandson of Edith Crews and the late Joshua Crews and Preston W. Young; devoted significant other of Samiyah Forney. Dé Twine was employed by IKO as a Machinist. Funeral 12PM Tues., June 4th at Rehoboth Temple of Praise, 4066 New Castle Ave., New Castle, DE 19720; viewing 10-11:45am only. Burial, Private. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from June 2 to June 3, 2019