The House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Service
208 East 35th Street
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 762-8448
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
8:00 AM - 8:45 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
New Mount Olive Baptist Church
4412 Washington Blvd.
Wilmington, DE
Deaconess Bessie L. Haynes-Wright

Deaconess Bessie L. Haynes-Wright Obituary
Deaconess Bessie L. Haynes-Wright

Wilmington - Transitioned on October 24, 2019.

She leaves cherished memories to her sons; James, Will and Dafore Wright; and her daughters; Susanne Jackson, and Maggie Grant.

First Viewing will take place on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6 pm to 8 pm and Final Viewing will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 8 am to 8:45 am,Celebration of Life at 9 am located at New Mount Olive Baptist Church, 4412 Washington Blvd., Wilm., DE.

Interment will be held at Gracelawn Memorial Park.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
