Deaconess Bessie L. Haynes-Wright
Wilmington - Transitioned on October 24, 2019.
She leaves cherished memories to her sons; James, Will and Dafore Wright; and her daughters; Susanne Jackson, and Maggie Grant.
First Viewing will take place on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6 pm to 8 pm and Final Viewing will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 8 am to 8:45 am,Celebration of Life at 9 am located at New Mount Olive Baptist Church, 4412 Washington Blvd., Wilm., DE.
Interment will be held at Gracelawn Memorial Park.
